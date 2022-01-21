Raheem Sterling's Verdict on Sergio Aguero Exit and Bernardo Silva Transfer Desire Revealed Following Man City Contract Stall

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is claimed to have noted how Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva lost their respective places in Pep Guardiola's preferred starting XI over the years, which has provided the latest on the winger's future at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international is currently enjoying his best run of form for the Premier League champions in over a year, after what has been a difficult period on the pitch at the Etihad club for the London-born star.

The 27 year-old lost his place in the starting XI halfway through the previous campaign, with Pep Guardiola often looking past Sterling during a crucial Premier League and Champions League run-in last season.

Others in the Manchester City first-team squad have been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in recent years, often because the competition for places means Guardiola shuffles his pack over the course of a campaign.

It has emerged previously that Bernardo Silva has wanted to join Barcelona for the past two summers, though he has enjoyed one of his best seasons in Manchester after staying put at City - owing largely to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic on potential suitors across Europe.

Sergio Aguero left on a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer, after calling time on a 10-year spell filled with trophies and achievements, though the former Argentina international was forced to announce a premature retirement due to heart problems.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, Raheem Sterling had noticed Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero losing their places in Pep Guardiola's starting XI over the years and their respective moods being 'significantly affected' as a result - which sparked a desire in the duo to move on.

Despite helping his country reach their first major tournament final in 55 years in the summer, Raheem Sterling remained out of favour at Manchester City at the start of the new season, which saw him put contract renewal talks on hold.

However, after a consistent run of games in the squad since the start of November, Sterling has returned to form and has the numbers in front of goal to show for it - having scored nine times and provided three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season.

It was reported recently that Raheem Sterling impressed his teammates and coaching staff with his application in training during his time out of the squad, helping him to regain Pep Guardiola's trust - which has all been down to the attacker's work, as per the Manchester City boss.

Guardiola believes that Sterling 'deserves all the credit' for his turnaround in form in recent months, joking that he wanted to say that his return to form was just to help the London-born star negotiate a bigger contract with the club.

Sterling's form since his return to the fold has made extending his current deal past 2023 a priority for Manchester City chiefs Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, though it still remains to be seen what the future holds for the attacker at the Etihad Stadium.

