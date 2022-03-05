Skip to main content

Ralf Rangnick Urges Manchester United to Emulate Manchester City's 'Secret' to Success in the Next Two Years

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has urged the Old Trafford club to emulate Manchester City's 'secret' to their success within two years, speaking prior to the 187th meeting between the two sides on Sunday afternoon.

As the hours wind down towards a pivotal Manchester derby in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, much has been made of the opposite trajectory of the two clubs in recent years. 

After a period of dominance in English football in the 2000's and early 2010's, Manchester United have now gone without a Premier League title since 2013, and in the nine years since, have seen their cross-town rivals collect four of their own. 

As a result, many have pointed out that the structure in place at the Etihad Stadium has trumped the Manchester United set-up. Speaking ahead of the two clubs' clash on Sunday, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick spoke about the structure at City. 

"For the past five or six years, they have had a very good and clear identity. Pep (Guardiola) has a clear idea of how he wants to play," opened Rangnick.

He continued, "This idea is the headline for everything that happens at the club; recruitment, players they will sign or who they may sell. This is the secret of their success and their guideline for everything that they do."

While many Manchester United supporters will have not loved to hear their manager point it out, Ralf Rangnick was quick to acknowledge that Manchester City's structure should be used as an example for the Old Trafford outfit, as they look to reclaim their spot as the kings of English football.

Rangnick continued, "That is for the players and other staff. All of the top clubs in Europe have that in common and this is something that needs to be improved and developed at Manchester United in the next two years."

