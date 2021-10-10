Real Madrid Attempted To Sign Man City Forward FOUR Times

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres was a target for Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid on four different occasions, according to a new report this week.

Torres, who moved from La Liga side Valencia in the summer of 2020 for a reported transfer fee of £20.8 million, inherited the iconic number 21 shirt from Manchester City legend David Silva upon his arrival.

The 21 year-old had a relatively slow start to his City career, but has rapidly become key for both club and country in recent months, scoring an impressive 12 goals in his last 21 appearances for Spain.

Two of those goals came in midweek, as his first-half brace fired Spain into a UEFA Nations League Final against France, overcoming European Champions and former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini and his Italy side.

Pep Guardiola has also utilised Ferran Torres up-front during the opening stages of the ongoing season, with the former Valencia winger having four direct goal involvements in six appearances for the reigning Premier League Champions.

As the 21 year-old continues to draw in rave reviews from across the football community, a new report by Tribal Football has highlighted the four separate occasions that La Liga giants Real Madrid opted not to sign the Spanish forward.

Manchester City ultimately signed Torres on a six-year contract in August 2020, but according to the latest report, the Etihad hierarchy only secured the Spaniard's signature after Real Madrid chose not to sign the then 20 year-old.

Last year wasn't the first time that Los Blancos failed to sign the forward, with Real Madrid reportedly making another two previous attempts to sign Torres when he was even younger.

Real Madrid's first attempt came when Ferran Torres was aged just ten, while Tribal Football claim that the 13 time European Champions tried once again two years later.

The La Liga club reportedly also refused to meet an €8 million release clause after Torres shone at U17s World Cup - a fee that now looks to be a major opportunity missed given the upward trajectory that Torres is seemingly on at present.

Since joining Manchester City, the 21 year-old has played on 41 occasions, scoring 16 goals and winning both the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Ferran Torres also scored a Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle in May, while also netting an international hat-trick for Spain against European football giants Germany.

