Real Madrid Defender Shares Thoughts On Jack Grealish

Antonio Rudiger will be playing in a Real Madrid shirt next season after he left Chelsea for a free deal so the chances of him coming up against Jack Grealish are not certain.

The German had a successful season at Chelsea hence why Real Madrid snapped him up and has been on Nations League duty.

Grealish against Germany IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Germany played England in their group game of the Nations League.

The Germans took the lead early in the second half through Borussia Monchengladbach winger Jonas Hofmann.

Jack Grealish came on in the 72nd minute and made a direct impact for Gareth Southgate's side.

Grealish in action IMAGO / PA IMAGES

England got awarded a penalty with two minutes left to play which Harry Kane converted past Manuel Neuer.

Rudiger gave his thoughts on Grealish coming off the bench as he said: "I think Grealish gave the team a real impact because he came on and he gave good one-v-ones and everything.

"He is a very dangerous player and those sort of players are going to win you games."

Grealish will be hoping to cement a place in Manchester City's starting eleven next season with the World Cup coming up in November.

He has already set himself some more targets for the upcoming campaign with fans hoping the best of him is yet to come.

