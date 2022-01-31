Real Madrid Failed to Sign Manchester City's Latest Signing Julian Alvarez Prior to River Plate Move

Real Madrid were close to signing Manchester City's latest signing Julian Alvarez from CA Atalaya in 2016 before the Argentina international signed for River Plate instead, according to a new report.

After 10 days of constant speculation linking Julian Alvarez with a move to Manchester City in January, the Premier League champions announced the deadline day arrival of the 22-year-old forward from River Plate on Monday afternoon.

Alvarez, who will remain on loan at River Plate till at least July, is expected to join the first-team ranks at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after completing a £14 million (plus add-ons) switch to the east side of Manchester on the final day of the January transfer window.

Though the likes of AC Milan, Manchester United and Inter Milan were all interested in signing the Argentine, Manchester City have won the race for Alvarez's signature following the departure of Ferran Torres to Barcelona midway through the campaign.

However, things may have played out very differently for Manchester City and Alvarez, should the latter have gone on to sign for Real Madrid after trailling for the Spanish side whilst with CA Atalaya back in 2016.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, Real Madrid failed to add the young forward, who impressed while on trial with the La Liga side, to their ranks six years ago - owing to a rule which prohibited them from acquiring foreign players under the age of 13, which saw Alvarez join River Plate instead.

Following the confirmation of the signing on Monday, reports have suggested that some at Manchester City share the belief that Alvarez is more of a City Football Group (CFG) signing, though others 'closely involved' in negotiations suggest that he will be part of the first-team squad.

Moreover, a potential spot for the South American in Pep Guardiola's squad will reportedly depend on summer signings - with Manchester City expected to finally fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure by signing a world-class striker this summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra