Real Madrid Forward Facing Race To Be Fit For Manchester City Champions League Semi-Final

It has been suggested in a recent report that Real Madrid forward and former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard 'hopes' to be fit in time for the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

Describing Real Madrid’s performances against Chelsea as ‘unbelievable’ in their 5-4 win over both legs in the Champions League quarter-final, Aymeric Laporte understands the challenge that awaits Manchester City as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

With Karim Benzema having a claim for being the best player in the world on form, Luka Modric’s name in the conversation amongst the greatest midfielders of all time, and Vinicius Jr’s rise as one of the best wingers in Europe, the Spanish side have no shortage of game-changers.

As Manchester City set to face the side that are often dubbed as the kings of European football, it seems as if yet another danger man for Carlo Ancelotti’s could be ready in time for the clash on April 26 and in early May.

IMAGO / Just Pictures According to the latest information provided by journalist Santi Aouna, Eden Hazard ‘hopes’ to be fit in time for the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, after his latest ankle injury. Further details suggest that the 31-year old has resumed individual training and has already been able to touch the ball. IMAGO / NurPhoto During his arguable prime at Chelsea, the tricky winger enjoyed a successful record against Manchester City, with three goals and four assists to his name in just 13 Premier League games. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Additionally, the Belgian international also managed to register one goal and two assists against Manchester City in three FA Cup games, which indicates that he fancies coming up against the five-time Premier League champions.

However, Eden Hazard was nullified by the formidable Kyle Walker when the two sides last met during the 2019/20 season in the last-16 of the competition, which is a positive sign for Pep Guardiola’s side.

With the Englishman’s injury issues of his own potentially excluding him from contention for the semi-final, Joao Cancelo may have his hands full against the former Lille man, who will certainly play with a point to prove.

