Skip to main content

Real Madrid Forward Facing Race To Be Fit For Manchester City Champions League Semi-Final

It has been suggested in a recent report that Real Madrid forward and former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard 'hopes' to be fit in time for the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

Describing Real Madrid’s performances against Chelsea as ‘unbelievable’ in their 5-4 win over both legs in the Champions League quarter-final, Aymeric Laporte understands the challenge that awaits Manchester City as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

With Karim Benzema having a claim for being the best player in the world on form, Luka Modric’s name in the conversation amongst the greatest midfielders of all time, and Vinicius Jr’s rise as one of the best wingers in Europe, the Spanish side have no shortage of game-changers.

As Manchester City set to face the side that are often dubbed as the kings of European football, it seems as if yet another danger man for Carlo Ancelotti’s could be ready in time for the clash on April 26 and in early May.

imago1010792165h

According to the latest information provided by journalist Santi Aouna, Eden Hazard ‘hopes’ to be fit in time for the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, after his latest ankle injury.

Further details suggest that the 31-year old has resumed individual training and has already been able to touch the ball.

imago1010382707h

During his arguable prime at Chelsea, the tricky winger enjoyed a successful record against Manchester City, with three goals and four assists to his name in just 13 Premier League games.

imago1009359814h

Additionally, the Belgian international also managed to register one goal and two assists against Manchester City in three FA Cup games, which indicates that he fancies coming up against the five-time Premier League champions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Eden Hazard was nullified by the formidable Kyle Walker when the two sides last met during the 2019/20 season in the last-16 of the competition, which is a positive sign for Pep Guardiola’s side.

With the Englishman’s injury issues of his own potentially excluding him from contention for the semi-final, Joao Cancelo may have his hands full against the former Lille man, who will certainly play with a point to prove.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011348100h
News

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Defends Weakened Team Selection Against Liverpool Despite FA Cup Semi-Final Defeat

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011354276h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update on Key Manchester City Quartet Following FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to Liverpool

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
Pep cover UCL
News

Pep Guardiola Comments on Manchester City's Reported £500,000-Per-Week Agreement for Erling Haaland Ahead of Brighton Clash

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
Zinchenko x Grealish
News

"We Cannot Give Excuses" - Manchester City Star Gives Damning Verdict on Performance in FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to Liverpool

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1011346354h
News

Pep Guardiola Presents Liverpool Champions League Final Challenge After FA Cup Exit

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1011344649h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Manchester City vs Brighton (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye7 hours ago
Haaland Pre-Match Cover
News

Manchester City Set to Close Erling Haaland Deal IN THE NEXT WEEK After Agreeing Terms With Forward's Camp

By Vayam Lahoti7 hours ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Agree Sensational £500,000-Per-Week Deal With Erling Haaland's Representatives

By Vayam Lahoti8 hours ago