Real Madrid 'lobbying' to have second leg against Man City moved

According to David Ornstein in the Athletic, Real Madrid are 'lobbying' to have the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Manchester City moved to a neutral location, amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic in England.

City currently hold a healthy 2-1 lead over the Spanish giants, courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus. But Madrid are now arguing the second-leg, originally scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium, should be moved to a neutral location.

Lisbon, where the remaining rounds of the competition are set to take place, is looking like the most likely venue for any relocated fixture.

Madrid are arguing that even if special waivers are granted, such circumstances would mean it is inappropriate for an international game to take place at the Etihad Stadium. They also fear the safety of both players and staff following the high coronavirus cases in England.

