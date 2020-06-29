City Xtra
Real Madrid manager sings the praises of Man City star ahead of crucial Champions League clash

harryasiddall

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has sung the praises of Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez ahead of the UEFA Champions League rematch between the two sides in August.

Mahrez played in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie between City and Real Madrid, and caused plenty of problems for Zidane's defenders as Pep Guardiola's side ran out 2-1 winners. 

"He [Mahrez] is very good. He’s a different player, very good technically, always looking for the goal and being quick - especially with the ball", said Zidane. "But he is not mine. Although he has qualities, he is a player from another team."

Mahrez has been in blistering form this season so far, hitting double figures for both goals and assists in all competitions already. His impressive campaign comes off the back of a starring role in Algeria's 2019 AFCoN-winning side. 

Most recently, the former PFA Player of the Year was crucial as Manchester City demolished Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad, bagging a brace.

The second leg of Manchester City vs Real Madrid is expected to take place at the Etihad Stadium in August, and you wouldn't bet against Mahrez proving decisive again. 

-----

