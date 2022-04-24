Skip to main content

Real Madrid Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester City Champions League Clash

Several reports from Spain have revealed that Real Madrid star David Alaba has suffered a muscle injury, with their major European clash against Manchester City in sight.

Manchester City are set to face Real Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final, but they have a couple of injury concerns to contend with.

Kyle Walker was pictured wearing a protective boot after the heated affair against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final and Pep Guardiola went on to describe his injury as a ‘big twist’

There is yet no indication about when the rapid right-back is set to return to the side.

In addition, Nathan Aké and John Stones were also taken off during City’s latest 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, which is certainly not good news for the Premier League champions.

After the contest, Pep Guardiola described the Dutchman’s injury as a ‘twist in the ankle’, while the extent of the England international’s knock was labeled by the player himself as a ‘bit tight’.

However, the latest information gathered from several Spanish sources has revealed Los Blancos have suffered a loss due to injury themselves in the form of central defender, David Alaba.

According to a report by Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Austrian ‘threw himself’ on the ground and put his hand on his right leg to indicate a ‘muscular problem’ during the side’s latest 3-1 win against Osasuna.

Unsurprisingly, Carlo Ancelotti decided to play it safe and substituted the former Bayern Munich man as early as the 46th minute of the contest.

Additionally, journalist Miguel Angel Diaz went into further detail by telling El Patridazo de COPE that the first scan of Alaba’s injury had ‘shown discomfort’ in the adductor of his right leg.

Diaz also stated that the 29-year-old will ‘have to undergo an MRI’ to discover the full extent of the damage, in order to assess whether he can find full fitness in time for the clash against Pep Guardiola’s side.

AS have also gone on to report that the Austrian skipper could ‘miss’ the first leg of the heavyweight contest against the Sky Blues next Tuesday.

