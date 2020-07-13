City Xtra
Reason revealed which Man City believe will enable them to convince Pep Guardiola to sign contract extension

markgough96

Manchester City are optimistic that if they can put this season's failed title defence behind them and make the side 'very competitive' again, they will be able to convince Pep Guardiola to extend his contract by a further year, claims Guillem Balague. 

The news that has dominated the headlines today has been City's successful appeal to CAS in regards to UEFA's two-year ban from the Champions League. With the cloud of uncertainty lifted from the club now, Spanish pundit Guillem Balague spoke about City's plans for the future. 

The journalist says that the club are hopeful that, so long as they can use the transfer market wisely to make City 'very competitive again', they can persuade Guardiola to extend his deal to 2022. 

This would be a significant boost for the club, with many fans anticipating Guardiola's exit at the end of his present deal in June 2021. 

Additionally, Balague reports that City's efforts in the market had not been hindered by the possibility of its Champions League ban. He says that its targets, including Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, were 'happy' to discuss a transfer irrespective of the fate of City's CAS appeal. 

This will be welcome news to the club's fans. Although the matter is irrelevant after CAS cleared City's name and enabled the club to play in Europe next season, it reflects that City will always be an attractive proposition to elite players. 

