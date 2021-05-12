Referee for Champions League Final Between Man City and Chelsea "Decides The Opposite", According to Pep Guardiola

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz has been allocated as the referee for the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29th, as per a statement from the European football governing body.

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz has been allocated as the referee for the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29th, as per a statement from the European football governing body.

The Spanish official has had previous controversial history with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, sending him to the stands in a notorious Champions League exit in a quarter-final second-leg against Liverpool in 2018.

Lahoz and his team officials wrongly disallowed a Leroy Sane goal, that would've made it 2-0 to the Blues before half-time, and just 3-2 to Liverpool heading into a second-half. However, the disallowed goal allowed the momentum to swing and ultimately see Jurgen Klopp's side into the semi-final.

READ MORE: The future of Fernandinho at Man City seems to be set

READ MORE: How Man City stars reacted on social media to league title win

Speaking after the clash at the Etihad in 2018, Pep Guardiola said of Lahoz, "The referee is a special guy, he likes to be different. Whenever people see the things, he will decide the opposite."

Nevertheless, the 44 year-old will take charge of the showpiece clash on May 29th with the full officiating team as follows:

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

Assistant Referees: Pau Cebrián Devis, Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar (both Spain)

Fourth official: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

VAR: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (Spain)

VAR Assistants: Juan Martínez Munuera, Íñigo Prieto López de Cerain (both Spain), Paweł Gil (Poland)

READ MORE: The words of Pep Guardiola after third Premier League title

READ MORE: Fernandinho opens up on Premier League title win

Although a decision on the venue of the Champions League final is yet to have been made official by UEFA, there is an expectation that confirmation of a switch from Istanbul to Porto in Portugal will come in the coming hours.

This should allow supporters from both Manchester City and Chelsea to attend the game, Portugal named on the green list of travel from the UK government.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra