Referees Love Manchester City - A Week in the City

After a weekend where it felt like people have only just discovered bad refereeing decisions, Joe Butterfield gets into how this has been portrayed by some.

As the ball bounced off the ground on Saturday and Rodri ran towards it - his arm raised slightly out to his right as the ball spun slightly further than expected - and controlled it with what was basically his bicep, I fully expected the worst.

“It’s happened again,” I thought. “We’ve taken the lead late and for the second time in a week, we’ve managed to throw it away.”

I was convinced it would be given. Utterly convinced. Everything I thought I knew about the handball rule told me, and everything everybody else thought they knew about the handball rule told them, that this was going to be given as a penalty. I know the sleeve rule is a thing which is being enforced currently but, to me, it just felt like a penalty.

As Paul Tierney, guided by the infallible Chris Kavanagh, whose judgement on all things football rules related cannot be questioned, received word in his ear that it wasn’t a handball and that they were so sure of it that there was no need for him to check it out himself, I just sat there laughing. We’d got away with it, big time.

Of course, in the midst of this minute or two of VAR checking multiple replays of the Rodri incident, I had forgotten one simple fact which would have reassured me that it was all going to be okay…

Referees bloody love Manchester City.

If you read social media right now, and even the actual media in some corners, you’d be forgiven for thinking that PGMOL have just been handing City soft penalties and dishing out red cards to opponents for innocuous fouls every single week.

The first culprit was Everton manager Frank Lampard himself, who is earning himself a one way ticket to an inconsequential fine that Everton will surely pay on his behalf after some choice words in his post-match interview:

“Incompetence at best, at worst… who knows?”

Yes Frank, the Premier League’s referees, who have been notoriously crap all season to the detriment to, and in favour of, every single team in the league are clearly just doing this to spite Everton.

If there’s one thing the Premier League is desperate for, it’s one less local derby in the Premier League. One less big game for the global fanbase of Liverpool to get their teeth into. One less game which matters to the small audience of the 1.5 million population of Merseyside. One less club that’s been in the Premier League, uninterrupted, since its inception in 1992. That’s definitely what the Premier League wants. That’ll definitely be good for the Premier League’s brand.

Then we have the top class punditry of Flabby Agbonlahor (Disclaimer: the nickname 'Flabby Agbonlahor' is a name which is purely the making of Joe Butterfield and is not representative of the views of City Xtra), who likened Manchester City’s treatment to, “The favouritism that Manchester United used to get under Fergie”.

What makes this stream of stupidity even funnier is that it looks like Agbonlahor is trying his absolute hardest to form coherent sentences as he does it. I think I’ve put less effort into some exams than Agbonlahor has into stringing a dozen words together.

“If (Mason) Holgate had done that, if one of the centre halves for Everton had done that, it would definitely be a penalty.”

“Definitely”. Yes, if there’s one word which can be used in this hypothetical scenario where the two teams are reversed, it’s “definitely”. Again, the way it’s being spoken about in some quarters is as if it’s just the latest in a weekly line of unbelievable, insane decisions which City have been on the favourable end of. But that’s fine, I’m sure Agbonlahor’s opinions aren’t at all tainted by Manchester City buying Jack Grealish from his beloved Aston Villa.

It's mainstream media pundits like this genuinely taking the stance of "this is blatant favouritism" which has empowered half of social media to start spouting the same stupidity in the last couple of days. I'm sure that 99% of fans on social media don't need Gabby Agbonlahor to tell them their opinion is valid but the fact the conversation is even taking place on any mainstream media platform, even if it is talkSPORT, is absolutely ridiculous.

Yet, if you look at these tweets and montages from scousers, who clearly had nothing better to do on the day of their own Carabao Cup final than to go back through Manchester City’s season highlights and make montages of Craig Pawson not celebrating late winners from Harry Kane, the only real issues there’ve been from 26 games in the Premier League are inconsistent handball calls between Rodri and Moutinho’s in the Everton and Wolves games respectively and a potentially questionable decision not to award Newcastle a penalty when Ederson wiped out Ryan Fraser. That is it.

If this is all our rivals are finding when they’re trying their hardest, we can’t be doing too great on the favourable decisions scale.

The reality is that, despite the silliness which followed, Lampard was spot on with his initial assessment. Anybody could see it was a penalty. Not many of us are really sure why it wasn’t. It’s just sheer incompetence, nothing more, nothing less. Ask any fanbase in the Premier League and they’ll be able to rattle off a catalogue of refereeing errors they’ve had go against them in any given season.

Except for Manchester City, of course, who've not had any because of corruption in their favour. Chris Kavanagh’s family are apparently City fans, don’t you know? That’s right, just like how the rumours of “Altrincham fan” Anthony Taylor’s Manchester United supporting family do the rounds every time he’s put in charge of a Manchester Derby (which, oddly, he has done at least once for the three seasons prior to this, so I boldly predict that he’ll be be our referee at the Etihad in a couple of weeks), Chris Kavanagh has now joined the esteemed ranks of his family allegedly supporting a football club he once gave a favourable decision to.

Combined with this, some fans have pointed to the fact that some Premier League referees support lower league teams as some kind of evidence of conspiracy that they’re all liars and actually support big clubs, which is causing them to make questionable decisions. Now there’s no way of really knowing whether or not that’s true but, as Michael Oliver is apparently a pretty big Newcastle fan and yet is still able to referee at a Premier League level (though understandably with some restrictions of the teams he can referee the games of), there’s clearly not a huge disincentive to lie about who you support unless you’re just completely corrupt.

I should have known the PGMOL was biased in favour of City when, in a game which is always going to be the closest thing to a title decider the league has, Paul Tierney (who also refereed the Everton game) decided not to give a penalty to Manchester City when Milner tripped Foden against Liverpool. I should have known the PGMOL was biased when Tierney then later refused to send Milner off for a blatant second bookable offence. I tell you what the PGMOL will definitely have wanted if they were desperate for City to win the league - for Liverpool to finish the game with 11 men so they could hold on for a draw rather than make the correct decision to send one of their players off and condemn them to possible defeat.

The sooner that fans stop pointing fingers at one another’s clubs and the idea of “bias” and “corruption”, the sooner we can all get behind the truth of it all - PGMOL is not fit for purpose.

VAR was the chosen one. It was said that it would destroy the terrible refereeing decisions, not join them.

Instead it’s given our already shambolic referees, who at the very least had the defence of human error and the ability to only see every single decision once and from one single angle, absolutely nothing to hide behind when they’re given exactly the same view of every incident as your average fan sat at home watching the game and still find a way to make the wrong decision. Refereeing in this country, even in the most lucrative and most watched league in world football, is a joke. This decision on Saturday was just one of many and, quite frankly, it’s not even the most outrageous I’ve seen in the last month. This is the level we’re at.

As for people who are still genuinely crying about that decision days later? Well, I’ll let Virgil Van Dijk answer that one for me.

