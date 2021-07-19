Released Man City Pre-Season Photos Confirm New Signing

The Premier League Champions have secured the services of goalkeeping veteran Scott Carson on a permanent move as they kickstart the incoming transfer activity with their first signing of this summer.

Carson was released by his parent club Derby County following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season after a six-year stint at the Pride Park Stadium.

The 35-year-old has been a part of Pep Guardiola’s squad for the last two seasons, after initially arriving on loan from Derby in the summer of 2019 on a one-year arrangement, which was later extended till the end of last season.

While the Blues are yet to officially announce the goalkeeper as a permanent signing, he was a part of the small group of senior players who returned to the Etihad complex as City kick-started their pre-season preparations on Monday, confirming the extension of his stay at the Mancunian club for at least one more season.

Largely a third-choice goalkeeper, the former England international has been with Guardiola’s squad in a supportive role which has gotten him occasional appearances on City’s star-studded bench.

However, in a move that shocked the club’s entire fanbase, the veteran made his Manchester City debut recently in a 4-3 away win against Newcastle United, his first Premier League game in almost a decade.

A ‘real leader’ as Pep called him in a post-match interview after the Newcastle game, Carson has built up an impressive relationship with the goalkeepers around him and has also become a popular figure in the Manchester City dressing room

The Manchester City boss complimented his backup goalkeeper, revealing the extent of Carson’s contribution in the City dressing room owing to his rich pedigree after an incredibly long career.

"He says straight away what he believes, he has a lot of experience, he has been in incredible locker rooms with big teams,” Guardiola said.

Carson has won his first Premier League title and secured two Carabao Cup winner’s medals during his two-year period at City and will only hope to add a few more to his tally in the coming season and beyond.

