Reliable Sources Confirm Transfer Fee Agreed Between Barcelona and Man City for Ferran Torres

Reliable sources from Spain and England have now all-but confirmed the final transfer fee negotiated in a deal to take Ferran Torres from Manchester City to Barcelona.

Following a flurry of information across Wednesday afternoon, fans can now expect to see Ferran Torres join Barcelona during the January transfer window, with Manchester City seemingly reaching an agreement with the La Liga club.

While there has always been some level of doubt over the figures that were financially achievable from the viewpoint of Barcelona, a number of reports have now emerged and have provided an accurate representation of what Manchester City will be receiving.

From Spain, reports from both Lu Martín and Toni Juanmarti state that the deal to take Ferran Torres to Barcelona will feature an initial transfer fee of €55 million, plus a further €10 million in bonuses and variable - which are expected to vary in achievability.

From England, Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News puts the initial transfer fee at around £50 million, while Sam Lee of the Athletic states an initial €50 million will be involved rising with potential add-ons.

In short, a deal is on the verge of completion, and there is the possibility that Ferran Torres may have already played his final game for Manchester City, with the Spaniard currently sidelined due to a long-term foot injury.

For Barcelona, Torres is the perfect replacement to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero - who was forced into an early, premature retirement following heart complications detected after a La Liga game against Alaves earlier this season.

City will almost certainly look to reinvest any cash fee generated through a deal for Ferran Torres into a new striker next summer, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic on their shortlist.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra