Report: Arsenal Want To Rearrange Manchester City Fixture

Due to Arsenal having their Europa League game against PSV postponed they want to make changes.

The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II meant that all Premier League games on game week seven were postponed to a later date out of respect.

There were also games in Europe that were cancelled including Arsenal's game against PSV.

The postponement followed liaising between UEFA, the Metropolitan Police and Arsenal, after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This could affect Manchester City as their game against Arsenal could be moved due to the postponement of the Europa League fixture.

Arsenal

Top of the table clash could be moved to next year

The Gunners, who sit top of the league currently, were going to face the Premier League Champions in October and with the current form of the two sides it was set to be a fiercely competed game.

However due to the fact Arsenal did not play their game against PSV they want to get the fixture moved until after the World Cup according to The Mirror.

The rearranged Europa League game against PSV is set to be moved to October 19th which is why the clash against the two big six sides may need to be pushed back.

Manchester City also need to find space in their congested schedule for the Tottenham game that got postponed.

Their game this weekend against Wolves is still set to go ahead though with there being no issue with the amount of police unlike some other games.

