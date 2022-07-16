Report: Aymeric Laporte Misses Out Of Manchester City's US Tour Due To Fitness

Aymeric Laporte has missed out on City's tour of the US due to an injury he hasn't recovered from. Laporte was set to join up with his team-mates as they left for the US today, but will miss out due to a previous injury he was carrying.

Phil Foden, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan are among others who will miss out on the tour.

Aymeric Laporte will miss out on the US tour. IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Jack Gaughan, Aymeric Laporte missing out on the US tour is entirely down to fitness. Phil Foden and John Stones are missing out on the tour due to US entry requirements.

Laporte has been carrying an injury up until now, and Manchester City saw no sense in bringing him on the tour an aggravating the injury even more.

Ilkay Gundogan will miss out on the tour due to his vaccination status. The German has one vaccine, and was due to get a second this summer. He unfortunately caught COVID in June, and was therefore unable to do so. The US requires two jabs for entry.

Manchester City kick-off their pre-season tour against Club America in Texas on the 21st of July. They then play Bayern Munich three days later in Green Bay.

Read More Manchester City Coverage