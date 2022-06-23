Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: City Football Group Are On The Cusp Of Buying Italian Side Palermo

The City Football Group are always looking on expanding and are now looking to start business in Italy with the purchase of Serie B side Palermo.

Palermo have recently just been promoted to Serie B via the play-offs beating Calcio Padova 2-0 over two legs and now they are set to be in the second division with new owners at the helm according to The Athletic.

Palermo

Palermo celebrating their promotion

Taking over Palermo would be seen as a historic deal as it would be the first Italian side that the City Football Group will have acquired.

With Girona now promoted into the top division in Spain, an expectancy from fans would be that Palermo would become some sort of feeder club for Manchester City like some other teams that are owned by the organisation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However that is not the plan with City Football Group wanting as many sides as possible doing well in major European leagues.

Palermo have had a comeback over the last few years as in the 2018–19 season they  finished in third place with 63 points but was demoted by FIGC to last place in Serie B on 13 May due to serious financial irregularities, which meant relegation to Serie C for the following season.

So three years after their exclusion from the division they are back in it with a hope that they can very much compete under the new ownership.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1011393347h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Not Interested In Atletico Madrid Attacker Joao Felix

By Dylan Mcbennett52 minutes ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Handed Boost In Kalvin Phillips Pursuit As Liverpool 'Pass' On Signing

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Sterling vs Norwich Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Leaving Conditions Revealed amid Contract Expiry

By Alex Caddick5 hours ago
imago1011386106h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Wants Portugal And Atletico Madrid Star Joao Felix At Manchester City

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Steffen vs Liverpool Fa Cup SF
Transfer Rumours

Report: USA international Zack Steffen Could Be On His Way Out Of Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago
imago1012750666h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Manchester City's Interest In German Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
imago1011289220h
News

Argentinian Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Signs For Benfica Amid Manchester City Interest

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
Pep Guardiola looks frustrated at his team during Champions League last-16 tie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Sign Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega From Arminia Bielefeld

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago