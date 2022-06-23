Report: City Football Group Are On The Cusp Of Buying Italian Side Palermo

The City Football Group are always looking on expanding and are now looking to start business in Italy with the purchase of Serie B side Palermo.

Palermo have recently just been promoted to Serie B via the play-offs beating Calcio Padova 2-0 over two legs and now they are set to be in the second division with new owners at the helm according to The Athletic.

Palermo celebrating their promotion IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Taking over Palermo would be seen as a historic deal as it would be the first Italian side that the City Football Group will have acquired.

With Girona now promoted into the top division in Spain, an expectancy from fans would be that Palermo would become some sort of feeder club for Manchester City like some other teams that are owned by the organisation.

However that is not the plan with City Football Group wanting as many sides as possible doing well in major European leagues.

Palermo have had a comeback over the last few years as in the 2018–19 season they finished in third place with 63 points but was demoted by FIGC to last place in Serie B on 13 May due to serious financial irregularities, which meant relegation to Serie C for the following season.

So three years after their exclusion from the division they are back in it with a hope that they can very much compete under the new ownership.

