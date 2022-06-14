Report: City Football Group Set To Purchase Another Side

The group which is owned by three organisations of which 78% is majority owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group, 10% by the American firm Silver Lake and 12% by Chinese firms China Media Capital and CITIC Capital are set to expand by purchasing another club.

Ferran Soriano had the vision for the group back in 2013 and when making new MLS side New York City FC City Football Group was created.

Soriano with Guardiola IMAGO / PA Images

Now in 2022 City Football Group own several clubs across different continents and they are set to extent the amount of clubs by purchasing Brazilian club Bahia according to Sport witness.

Bahia would join Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu. Mumbai City FC, Lommel SK and ES Troyes AC in being owned by the football group.

Officials are set to land in Salvador in the coming days to complete the deal with local media stating that Bahia may become the second biggest club in the franchise only second to Manchester City.

In recent history Bahia have became a bit of a yo-yo club in the Brazilian league having been promoted in 2010 then relegated again in 2014 to then come back up in 2016.

They have won the league twice in their history and have won the Copa Nordeste four times with the latest win coming recently in 2021.

