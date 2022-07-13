Skip to main content

Report: City Football Groups Dr Ceri Bowley Set to Be Named Giovanni von Bronckhorsts First Team Coach at Rangers

Giovanni von Bronckhorst is looking to add Dr Ceri Bowley to his backroom staff this summer having worked with City Football Group's head of coaching support in the past. 

Starting out at Cardiff Metropolitan University, Bowley went on to work as a researcher and a lecturer in sports science after gaining a PhD in sports psychology and coaching science. 

Sam Lee of The Athletic has said his role at CFG covers coach recruitment, coach development and the overall football methodology employed by the network of clubs.

Van Bronckhorst spent six months learning from their style of play after taking a sabbatical from management following his four seasons in charge of Feyenoord.

Bowley was his main contact and it is understood his role will be a wide-ranging one at Ibrox once he arrives.

He has experience working in Premier League academies with Swansea City, performance centres in the girl’s side of the game, as well as working at youth and senior levels.

The Welsh coach previously spent three years at The Football Association in England as a Regional Coach Mentor Officer, looking after the South West of the country. He has provided a range of consultancy services to athletes, coaches, clubs, and NGBs as well as being an early career researcher with a particular focus on life skills development.

