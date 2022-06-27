Report: England International Raheem Sterling Had Hoped To Stay At Manchester City

After seven years at Manchester City the wingers time looks set to be over at The Etihad with several reports saying a deal to Chelsea is only a matter of time however Raheem Sterling was not necessary wanting to leave the club.

Having joined from now title rivals Liverpool he has a majorly successful stint at the club establishing himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League especially under Pep Guardiola.

Sterling with Guardiola IMAGO / PA IMAGES

He has won League Cups and four Premier League titles as well as one FA Cup whilst at City with that success possibly being able to carry on if Guardiola could have guaranteed him one thing.

According to The Times Sterling wanted reassurances that he would be consistently playing next season and that could not be promised hence why he was open to a move away from the club that he has delivered so much for.

Last season he was benched for some key games in the Champions League and on their run to the Premier League title so with the likes of Erling Haaland coming through the door the potential of game time may drop even further so a move is seemingly the best option for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea are the side showing the most interest at the moment with Tottenham and Arsenal also in the market for an wide attacker.

