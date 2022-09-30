Report: England Star Confirmed To Miss Manchester Derby

Following an injury-hit international break, it has been confirmed that England star John Stones will miss the Manchester derby on Sunday.

England took on Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League during the international. During England's draw with Germany, Stones was forced off the field with an injury in the 37th minute, which has now been confirmed as a hamstring injury.

These types of injuries tend to take four-to-six weeks to heal but Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is positive Stones will return much sooner: "It won't be 4-6 weeks, it might be less.

"I don't know when he will be back but two weeks, ten days hopefully."

If this is the case, Man City could have the Englishman back next weekend as they take on Southampton at home.

With the reinforcement of Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and positive news about the potential return of Aymeric Laporte, Stones' injury is not as disastrous as it may have been last season.

Laporte is yet to play this season but has been pictured in training for the first time since a knee operation during the summer break.

However, the Spaniard could be available to play if called upon.

