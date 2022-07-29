Report: Erling Haaland In Contention To Play Against Liverpool Tomorrow

Erling Haaland is in contention to start his first competitive game in a Manchester City tomorrow against Liverpool.

He is also in contention to win his first Manchester City trophy in his first competitive game as a City player, not a bad way to start your career at the club! The game kicks off at 5pm tomorrow at the King Power Stadium, and Haaland is in with a chance to get his first official minutes in a blue shirt.

Haaland scored twelve minutes into his debut for City in a friendly against Bayern Munich.

Erling Haaland is ready to kick on for Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Dan Sheldon of the Athletic, Haaland is in contention to play a part tomorrow against Liverpool. City have been monitoring Haaland's minutes since he came into the club, and have the player on an individual training programme.

Pep Guardiola told The Athletic that the Norwegian is ready to play tomorrow.

“He’s ready to play tomorrow, and the first impression as a guy is really good, a funny guy. He’s settled really well with the team. That is important."

Haaland will be facing off for the first time against fellow big money Premier League signing Darwin Nunez for the first time. Liverpool signed Nunez for a fee that will eventually rise to €100million, and the talk of the town since the signing has been Haaland vs Nunez.

Liverpool go into the game the fitter of the two sides in terms of match minutes, having played five pre-season games compared to City's two. Liverpool have lost two of those five, including a recent loss to RB Salzburg.

Will Erling Haaland score on his official Manchester City debut?

