Report: Erling Haaland Will Start Against Liverpool In The Community Shield

The annual Premier League curtain raiser will take place on Saturday at the King Power stadium as the Champions Manchester City take on last season's FA Cup winners Liverpool a week before the main event kicks off.

City and Liverpool faced each other three times last season with both games in the league ending as 2-2 draws but The Reds won 3-2 at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Erling Haaland

Haaland waving to the supporters in America

However both sides will look very different from that last encounter due to the fact they both have new tall big money strikers leading the line and according to The Daily Star Pep Guardiola is set to unleash Erling Haaland from the start against his title rivals.

On their pre-season tour of the US Haaland only played one half of football which was against Bayern Munich and he managed to score the winner.

Now Guardiola wants the Norwegian to take advantage of Liverpool's injury woes and get on the scoresheet against them again, like he did back in 2019 for Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League group stages.

Alisson Becker will be missing on Saturday

Alisson Becker will be missing on Saturday

Jurgen Klopp will be forced to field his third choice goal keeper Adrian as Alisson Becker has an abdominal injury and his back-up Caoimhin Kelleher has been injured throughout pre-season. 

So it could be advantage Manchester City already between the two favourites for the Premier League title as Guardiola wants to attempt to win the early battle between the pair psychologically as well as on the pitch.

