Skip to main content

Report: Erling Haaland's Remarkable Salary At Manchester City Has Been Revealed

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland has settled into the Premier League in fashion and his insane salary has been revealed.

In the summer Manchester City got one of the best bargains of all time signing Norwegian international Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for just £51 million.

The striker had been regarded as one of the best in world football at such a young age alongside Kylian Mbappe so there was a fight to get him however due to the fact his dad, Alfie Haaland, played for City the 22-year-old ended up at The Etihad.

There has been lots of conversation about how much his agents' fees and salary has been due to how little the transfer fee was considering how good he was for Borussia Dortmund but there was also a release clause in his contract whilst he was at the German side.

Still though with how well he has started at City with 19 goals in 12 games it has backed up the narrative that the Premier League Champions have got one of bargains of all time which has ended up meaning there has been even more debate with how much he cost overall.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is earning 900k a week

According to a report from Mike Keegan for Sportsmail Haaland is by far the highest earner in the Premier League as the former Borussia Dortmund man is on a wage which is close to £900,000 a week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report claims that Haaland gets a basic salary which is in line with the other higher earners at the club but then a series of substantial, almost-guaranteed bonuses see his weekly wage surge beyond the £850,000 mark.

He is expected to earn close to £45 million in a year whilst with City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Kyle Walker in Manchester City's 6-3 win against Manchester United
News

Official: Manchester City Fullback Kyle Walker Has Undergone Surgery For Groin Injury

By Jake Mahon
Gundogan vs West Ham Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want To Keep Midfielder Despite Barcelona Interest

By Harri Burton
Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish celebrate in Manchester City's 6-3 win against Manchester United
News

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish Hails Erling Haaland ‘Unbelievable’

By Matt Skinner
Julian Alvarez
Match Coverage

Watch: Julian Alvarez Gets Manchester City's Fifth vs FC Copenhagen

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez and Manchester City team celebrate goal against FC Copenhagen
Match Coverage

Match Report: Five-Star Manchester City Smash FC Copenhagen In Champions League Clash

By Jake Mahon
Riyad Mahrez
Match Coverage

Watch: Riyad Mahrez Gets His First Goal Of The Season

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Watch: Erling Haaland Gets His Brace Against FC Copenhagen

By Elliot Thompson
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Yet Again To Break The Deadlock Against FC Copenhagen

By Elliot Thompson