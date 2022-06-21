Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Fabrizio Romano Claims Real Madrid Had Several Meetings With Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was one of the most sought-after players on the planet whilst at Borussia Dortmund due to the fact he will go on to be one of the most prestigious footballing superstars on the planet.

Nearly every big European side were linked with the Norwegian striker at some point during the past couple of seasons.

Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund

Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City ended up winning the battle for his signature but a European giant had more than one meeting with him attempting to convince the striker to join them.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on his podcast that the giant was in fact the current European Champions Real Madrid which may come as a surprise due to the fact that Karim Benzema has just come off the back of one of his best seasons spearheading Carlo Ancelotti's side to double.

Haaland specifically chose Manchester City over Real Madrid though the fact his dad Alfie Haaland played for City being an important factor for the 21-year-old.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of course, Real Madrid were expecting Kylian Mbappe to join them this summer so whether it was before or after the Frenchmen decided against joining Los Blancos is unknown.

If it was after Mbappe rejected Real Madrid potentially Haaland may have felt like he was the second choice so therefore did not feel valued whereas he was Manchester City's main target.

Maybe in the future, Haaland will end up in a Real Madrid shirt but first, he has the Premier League to conquer.

                                          Read More Manchester City Coverage

Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set Hefty Price Tag On Bernardo Silva To Fend Off Interest From Barcelona

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling in action against Norwich City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Has Been Offered A New Contract And Is Considering His Options

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Tevez
News

Former Manchester City Striker Carlos Tevez Named New Rosario Central Manager

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Julian Alvarez of River Plate in action during the 2022 Copa de la Liga
News

Quick Turnaround for Incoming River Plate Star Julián Álvarez to Manchester City Life

By Matt Skinner8 hours ago
David Raum in action against Hungary's Adam Nagy
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target David Raum In Talks With Rivals Manchester United

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
B Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Are Convinced That They Can Sign Portuguese International Bernardo Silva

By Elliot Thompson19 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfer Rumours

Could Manchester City Be Eyeing Up A Move For Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka?

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago
Foden x Pep Cover
News

Report: Manchester City Star and England International Phil Foden Has Asked For A Position Change

By Elliot Thompson22 hours ago