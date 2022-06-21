Report: Fabrizio Romano Claims Real Madrid Had Several Meetings With Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was one of the most sought-after players on the planet whilst at Borussia Dortmund due to the fact he will go on to be one of the most prestigious footballing superstars on the planet.

Nearly every big European side were linked with the Norwegian striker at some point during the past couple of seasons.

Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Manchester City ended up winning the battle for his signature but a European giant had more than one meeting with him attempting to convince the striker to join them.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on his podcast that the giant was in fact the current European Champions Real Madrid which may come as a surprise due to the fact that Karim Benzema has just come off the back of one of his best seasons spearheading Carlo Ancelotti's side to double.

Haaland specifically chose Manchester City over Real Madrid though the fact his dad Alfie Haaland played for City being an important factor for the 21-year-old.

Of course, Real Madrid were expecting Kylian Mbappe to join them this summer so whether it was before or after the Frenchmen decided against joining Los Blancos is unknown.

If it was after Mbappe rejected Real Madrid potentially Haaland may have felt like he was the second choice so therefore did not feel valued whereas he was Manchester City's main target.

Maybe in the future, Haaland will end up in a Real Madrid shirt but first, he has the Premier League to conquer.

