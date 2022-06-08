Skip to main content

Report: Ferran Torres Reveals Why he Moved to Barcelona

In August 2020, Manchester City announced the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia. The fee was was £20.87m with City seemingly bagging a bargain. 

The transfer wasn't a flop so to speak, but Torres never really hit the ground running like he would of liked at the Etihad. In January this past season, Torres was sold to Barcelona for around £47m, he has now revealed why he agreed to the move.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This week in an interview with El Partizado de Cope the Spaniard spoke on his time at Manchester City and his motives for leaving.

Firstly, he spoke on his injury struggles during his time at the Etihad, saying "My season was very complicated. First I had the injury, which was very serious."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both injuries and high quality competition halted the 22-year old from cementing himself in the squad during his 18-month spell in the North West.

Ferran Torres went on to share his motives for joining Barcelona, "I could have stayed at Manchester City winning many titles, but I wanted a new challenge. Signing for Barcelona is an honour in itself, but when Xavi calls you, it’s a no brainer."

Since joining the Blaugrana Torres has made 26 appearances, of which he has scored seven times along with supplying six assists.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Bazunu Ireland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Make Opening Offer For Gavin Buzunu

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Phillips 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Make Move For Kalvin Phillips

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Nathan Ake will 'Never Give Up' amid Exit Talks

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Have Set Their Price For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Kompany
Transfer Rumours

Report: Vincent Kompany to Aim for Manchester City Player if appointed at Burnley

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago
Bazunu cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Pushing Hard For Gavin Bazunu

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Leila Ouahabi
News

Leila Ouahabi Signs For Manchester City Women From Barcelona Femeni

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Palmer x Pep Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City to Consider Talent at Home before Bukayo Saka

By Alex Caddick7 hours ago