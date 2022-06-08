Report: Ferran Torres Reveals Why he Moved to Barcelona

In August 2020, Manchester City announced the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia. The fee was was £20.87m with City seemingly bagging a bargain.

The transfer wasn't a flop so to speak, but Torres never really hit the ground running like he would of liked at the Etihad. In January this past season, Torres was sold to Barcelona for around £47m, he has now revealed why he agreed to the move.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This week in an interview with El Partizado de Cope the Spaniard spoke on his time at Manchester City and his motives for leaving.

Firstly, he spoke on his injury struggles during his time at the Etihad, saying "My season was very complicated. First I had the injury, which was very serious."

Both injuries and high quality competition halted the 22-year old from cementing himself in the squad during his 18-month spell in the North West.

Ferran Torres went on to share his motives for joining Barcelona, "I could have stayed at Manchester City winning many titles, but I wanted a new challenge. Signing for Barcelona is an honour in itself, but when Xavi calls you, it’s a no brainer."

Since joining the Blaugrana Torres has made 26 appearances, of which he has scored seven times along with supplying six assists.

Read More Manchester City Coverage