Report: Gabriel Jesus' Transfer From Manchester City to Arsenal Confirmed

A transfer that seems to have taken forever for all involved has finally been confirmed by both Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Brazilian has swapped the Etihad Stadium for the Emirates in a £45 million deal which has seen him link up with former assistant manager, Mikel Arteta.

Over his City career, the 25-year-old scored 95 goals in 233 appearances with one of his most memorable being a strike at St Marys against Southampton which sent the away end into raptures, confirming the first Premier League title for Pep Guardiola back in 2018.

This goal also cemented the record-breaking season with the Cityzens becoming the first club to amass 100 points scoring 106 goals and only conceding 32 in the process.

Having joined from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras in January 2017, Jesus has enjoyed success at the club winning the Fa Cup once, the Premier League and League Cup four times.

Jesus has always been ready to step in when needed for Guardiola, playing in every position across the front three and having no issue getting back and defending when required.

Guardiola has always been a fan of his work rate, none more so than when Jesus scored four against Watford on 23rd April 2022.

In a report posted by The Athletic, Guardiola was quick to point out how much he rated the outgoing striker.

“I want to tell you something, Gabriel is our player. I don’t know what is going to happen but he is a Manchester City player.

“But Gabriel doesn’t need to do a performance like today to score four goals to know exactly what he can do. Against Liverpool in the FA Cup, he had two clear chances man to man and he missed them, but always he is there, and Gabriel has this incredible ability because he is always thinking what is the best for the team.

“A thousand million movements, he doesn’t get the ball and he still makes a thousand million movements for the other ones. And personally, when he has nights like this I am the happiest man in the world because always he’s there. If he doesn’t play he’s there training the day after like it’s his last day, that’s why he will have a long career, he will have a successful career because of the incredible positivity in his mind and thinks for the team.”

