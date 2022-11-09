Skip to main content
Report: Gareth Southgate Will Favour Kalvin Phillips For The World Cup

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Report: Gareth Southgate Will Favour Kalvin Phillips For The World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to pick Kalvin Phillips for his World Cup squad even though he has barely featured for Manchester City.

The Qatar World Cup is fast approaching with the last game week for the big European leagues being this weekend with Manchester City facing Brentford in the early kick-off on the Saturday.

City have a lot of players going to the tournament but there has been some who were serious doubts with Kalvin Phillips being one of them as the summer signing has only played three times for Manchester City.

All of those appearances have been off the bench for the Premier League Champions which has accumulated just 13 minutes of action for the former Leeds United man.

This was all due to a shoulder injury which resulted in surgery however he is now back and will be in action against Chelsea in the League Cup which is reportedly enough for the England manager to choose him for the squad.

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is likely to go to the World Cup

According to a report from The Telegraph Southgate is set to favour taking Phillips over Ruben Loftus-Cheek who found himself back in contention after playing consistently for Chelsea this season.

Loftus-Cheek was in the last World Cup squad in Russia for England and he was an important member of the side but after impressing in the Premier League for Leeds United Phillips became an England starter.

In the Euros Phillips started alongside Declan Rice and the pair were instrumental as England got to the final so Southgate will want Phillps to be the understudy to Rice as Jude Bellingham will start with the West Ham midfielder. 

