Report: Gary Neville Predicts Manchester City To Retain Premier League Title

Gary Neville was speaking on the Overlap show with Jamie Carragher when he gave his honest opinion on who he felt will win the league this year.

City go into the season a lot of pundits favourites due to the signing of Erling Haaland, and Gary Neville admits he, "can't see past City", again this season. Neville feels Liverpool haven't gotten stronger this season, but feels City are as good if not better going into the new season.

Neville also feels Spurs will be the only club to challenge either Liverpool or City this season.

Gary Neville is predicting Manchester City to win the league IMAGO / News Images

Speaking on the newest Overlap episode, Carragher and Neville debated over who they felt could win the league this season.

Gary Neville feels not only will City win the league, but they'll win the league by a convincing margin. The Sky Sports pundit feels the signings City have made, plus the fact Liverpool have lost players like Sadio Mane and Divock Origi, makes the Blue's clear favourites to win the title.

Carragher doesn't disagree about who he feels will win the league, but does question how much better Erling Haaland can really make Manchester City considering the points total the club are already hitting.

City begin their campaign on Sunday against West-Ham, and will be hoping to hit the ground running in their bid to retain the Premier League title. Erling Haaland is expected to start, and put his miss on Saturday at the back of his mind with a debut Premier League goal.

