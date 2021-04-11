NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Report identified Man City star as 'significantly underpaid' - data analytics crucial during negotiations over new deal

Manchester City midfield star Kevin De Bruyne used data analytics during his recent contract discussions with club executives, according to information provided by Training Ground Guru.
The report suggests that those analytics led to the Belgian international committing his long term future to the Etihad.

If reports are to be believed, Kevin De Bruyne’s new deal is said to be worth £83 million over the next four years. The pay raise that accompanied the extension will make the Belgian the highest paid player at the club.

According to Training Ground Guru, the 30-year-old employed the services of data analytics company Analytics FC via the recommendation of Belgian lawyers and his management company Roc Nation to aide in the contract negotiations.

It has been revealed that Analytics FC analysed Kevin de Bruyne's past, present and projected future performances and importance to the team, as well as benchmarking his salary against those of other world-leading attacking midfielders. Training Ground Guru reveal that this report showed De Bruyne was 'significantly underpaid' in comparison.

“Kevin De Bruyne asked us to study all aspects of his contribution to the team and even how prepared Manchester City is for success in the years to come, based on the age and quality of the players”, says Analytics FC founder Jeremy Steele.

Steele continued by saying, “The results seem to have convinced him that he is an integral part of the team and that this is the best club to pursue his career.

Nobody can deny that Kevin De Bruyne is one of the Premier League’s most elegant and lethal playmakers, and now the science backs it up.

Manchester City fans can rejoice in the news that, according to the data, the midfield general should remain at the top of his game for years to come.

