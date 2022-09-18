Report: Jack Grealish Does Not Expect To Be At Manchester City Next Season

England international Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa last summer but does not expect to remain at the club for long.

Manchester City's 100-million-pound man Jack Grealish had a successful first season under Pep Guardiola as he won the Premier League title which is a remarkable feat for any player.

However, many will have viewed his stats and been underwhelmed considering the price that City paid Aston Villa to acquire his services.

He only managed 26 games in the Premier League last season scoring three goals and getting three assists.

In other competitions he made 13 appearances and scored twice getting one assist, so his goal contributions were not a lot.

IMAGO / Colorsport

He started this season in similar fashion as he only got his first goal of the campaign in his sixth appearance which was against Wolves.

It was an impressive display against Wolves after many in the media were starting to question whether Grealish is up to the task of playing for the Premier League Champions with Guardiola defending him in a press conference.

Now according to reports the winger does not expect to still be at the club next season.

Jack Grealish expects to leave Manchester City

According to Football Insider Grealish has told close friends that he does not think he will still be at the club next season.

Privately he believes the playstyle deployed at Manchester City does not bring the best out of him and he is concerned that he made a mistake joining the side as he does not have the freedom on the pitch that he used to have at Aston Villa.

