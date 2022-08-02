Report: Jack Grealish Is The Eighth Most Abused Premier League Footballer On Twitter

Jack Grealish joined Manchester City last summer in a record breaking £100 million deal coming off the back of a brilliant season at Aston Villa and a European Championships that he heavily featured in as England reached the final of the competition.

He won the Premier League title in his first season at the club but his stats were quite underwhelming considering he was a triple signing however he has become a fan favourite at The Etihad.

Grealish applauding the fans IMAGO / Sportimage

He played 39 games in all competitions scoring six goals and getting four assist with his second season at the club expected to be a massive one for him as he will be battling with only Phil Foden for the left wing position now that Raheem Sterling.

The 26-year-old was involved in a study about online abuse towards footballers by Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute which revealed that 3.5% of tweets sent to players are abusive.

The report discovered the top ten most online abused footballers in the Premier League and the former Aston Villa man was the only player from Pep Guardiola's side on the list with Manchester United having the most players on the list.

From the 13th August 2021 to the 24th January 2022 Grealish received 1,538 abusive tweets with Cristiano Ronaldo receiving 12,520 in that same time period meaning he was top of the list.

Online abuse to football players behind anonymous accounts has been an issue for a long time and one that still needs to be stopped.

