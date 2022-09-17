Skip to main content
Report: Kalvin Phillips Set For Surgery On Shoulder Injury

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to be out for some time as he undergoes shoulder surgery, throwing doubt onto his World Cup chances with England.
It's been far from an ideal start to life as a Manchester City player for Kalvin Phillips

The England international completed a £42million move from Leeds United in the summer transfer window but is yet to start a game for his new club. So far the midfielder has been limited to just three cameo substitute appearances for his club (one in the Premier League and two in the Champions League). 

While the midfielder was never expected to be a regular starter for his new club, it is almost certain that he would have received more minutes if it were not for a persistent shoulder injury. 

The injury first surfaced in the last game of the 2020/21 season while Phillips was playing for Leeds but it wasn't deemed serious enough for him to be ruled out of England's Euro 2021 campaign and he would go on to play a huge role in the Three Lions side that reached the final. 

However, since then the Yorkshireman has struggled to shake off the initial shoulder injury, with the knock ruling him out of several games for his new club. 

It was thought that Phillips had finally recovered from the injury when he was placed on the bench for the midweek clash with Borussia Dortmund, in which he made a cameo appearance. 

But, despite playing just two minutes in the game, the holding midfielder has been ruled out once more with the same shoulder issue and was not present on the bench in City's victory against Wolves today as a result. 

Per Tyrone Marshall of The Manchester Evening News, City have been advised that Phillips will 'almost certainly' need surgery to finally correct the issue, which will leave him on the sidelines for several weeks. 

This has led to the former Leeds man withdrawing from the England squad that is set to take on Italy and Germany in Nations League action next week and has cast doubt on his chances of being fit and ready for the World Cup in November. 

Phillips will now face a race against time to be ready for the tournament which kicks off in two months. 

