Report: Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Fit For The World Cup

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who have had serious injury issues this season, have declared themselves fit for the Qatar World Cup.

Manchester City are heading into the last weekend of Premier League fixtures against Brentford in a very healthy situation as they currently sit second in the table behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who are proving to be serious challengers for their crown this season.

They have managed to keep up with Arsenal without one of their key defenders Kyle Walker who has been one of Pep Guardiola's most important signings as he has made the right-back spot his own.

City have also not had new signing Kalvin Phillips available to them.

Walker had a hamstring problem in the Manchester derby which has ruled him out for a while whilst Phillips had to have surgery on his shoulder which has meant he has not been able to feature putting their World Cup campaigns at risk until now.

Kyle Walker & Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker declare themselves fit for the World Cup

According to the Daily Mail Gareth Southgate has already picked his squad for the tournament with several players facing an anxious wait to see if they are one of the 26 on the plane.

Phillips and Walker are two of them facing the wait but in the report it states that they have declared themselves fit which Southgate sees as a massive boost.

Now the England manager needs to decide if he wants to risk having two players who potentially may not be match fit having missed so much action for the Premier League Champions.

