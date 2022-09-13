Skip to main content
Report: Kyle Walker Missing From Manchester City Training With Injury

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Report: Kyle Walker Missing From Manchester City Training With Injury

Kyle Walker is still missing from Manchester City training through injury, and will likely not feature until the Manchester United game on October 2nd.

Manchester City have had to deal with both good news and bad news this morning with players in training.

The good news was that John Stones is back after an injury sustained in training last Monday before the team travelled to Sevilla for the Champions League clash.

Aymeric Laporte also returned to first team training, which is a massive boost considering the run in before the world-cup commences.

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker is still missing from Manchester City training.

But, as always with good news, it usually comes with a little bit of bad news. Kyle Walker is still not training with the first-team, and is unlikely to feature for the Blue's until the Manchester United clash on October 2nd.

Pep Guardiola will reveal more at his pre-match press conference tonight before tomorrow's game against Dortmund, but Kyle Walker will certainly at the very least miss tonight and Saturday's clash with Wolves.

Kyle Walker sustained the injury in the first-half against Aston Villa, but carried on until he was replaced by Nathan Ake in the second-half. Pep Guardiola confirmed he has a muscular injury after the game.

Joao Cancelo will have to fill in at right-back for the two games Manchester City have before the international break, and done so very well against Sevilla last week in the 4-0 win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kyle Walker

Walker is set to miss Manchester City's next two games at the very least.

Sergio Gomez got a chance to shine last week, and impressed on his debut. The Spaniard is expected to keep his spot tomorrow.

Pep Guardiola will reveal more on Kyle Walker's injury in his presser later, and we here at City Transfer Room will be the first to update you.

                Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Milan Skriniar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Milan Skriniar's Ex-Coach Says Manchester City Are Interested

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester United And Liverpool Favorites For Jude Bellingham

By Dylan Mcbennett
Stones vs Atletico 3
News

OFFICIAL: John Stones Back In Manchester City Training

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jude Bellingham's Signature Will Be A Massive Race This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want To Sign Josko Gvardiol Next Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Sergio Aguero Believes Erling Haaland Will Make The Difference In The UCL

By Elliot Thompson
Manuel Akanji
News

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji says 'I’m ready for the challenge'

By Matt Skinner
Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hold An Interest in Jude Bellingham

By Elliot Thompson