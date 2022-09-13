Report: Kyle Walker Missing From Manchester City Training With Injury

Manchester City have had to deal with both good news and bad news this morning with players in training.

The good news was that John Stones is back after an injury sustained in training last Monday before the team travelled to Sevilla for the Champions League clash.

Aymeric Laporte also returned to first team training, which is a massive boost considering the run in before the world-cup commences.

Kyle Walker is still missing from Manchester City training. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

But, as always with good news, it usually comes with a little bit of bad news. Kyle Walker is still not training with the first-team, and is unlikely to feature for the Blue's until the Manchester United clash on October 2nd.

Pep Guardiola will reveal more at his pre-match press conference tonight before tomorrow's game against Dortmund, but Kyle Walker will certainly at the very least miss tonight and Saturday's clash with Wolves.

Kyle Walker sustained the injury in the first-half against Aston Villa, but carried on until he was replaced by Nathan Ake in the second-half. Pep Guardiola confirmed he has a muscular injury after the game.

Joao Cancelo will have to fill in at right-back for the two games Manchester City have before the international break, and done so very well against Sevilla last week in the 4-0 win.

Walker is set to miss Manchester City's next two games at the very least. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sergio Gomez got a chance to shine last week, and impressed on his debut. The Spaniard is expected to keep his spot tomorrow.

Pep Guardiola will reveal more on Kyle Walker's injury in his presser later, and we here at City Transfer Room will be the first to update you.

