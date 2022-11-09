Skip to main content
Report: Kyle Walker Will Be Picked By Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for the Qatar World Cup very soon and he is expected to pick Kyle Walker.

The Qatar World Cup is fast approaching with the last game week for the big European leagues being this weekend.

Manchester City facing Brentford in the early kick-off on the Saturday as they look to put pressure on Arsenal who sit top going into the last game week.

City have a lot of players going to the tournament but there has been some who were serious doubts and one of them was Kyle Walker due to a groin injury he suffered in the Manchester derby.

However, Gareth Southgate is set to pick the former Tottenham man according to a report.

Kyle Walker

Gareth Southgate is likely to pick Kyle Walker for his World Cup squad

The Telegraph have reported that Southgate has already picked his squad for the tournament and that he is willing to take the risk with Walker who has not played for City since the 6-3 victory against Manchester United at the start of October.

Walker has been integral for Southgate in previous tournament as a right sided centre-back in a back three and even though he won't be ready for their first game against Iran he is set to still have another important role in the finals.

With Reece James ruled out through injury and Southgate not trusting Trent Alexander-Arnold will have been sweating on Walker's fitness but he looks set to be fit enough, just, to be on the plane.

Kieran Tripper is expected to start for England but it remains to be seen if Southgate will favour his five at the back system which would allow Walker to play in the backline when he is available.

