Report: Liverpool Handed Fresh Injury Blow Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

Liverpool versus Manchester City has been one of the most watched match-ups in recent seasons, with the rivalry between Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola making it all the more interesting.

With just over 24 hours until the game kicks off, Liverpool have been handed a significant injury blow to a vital part of the Reds' defence, to the delight of Man City fans.

As per The Athletic, Ibrahima Konate is doubtful for Sunday's match, with the Frenchman suffering a muscle problem. The 23-year-old missed training on Friday, and despite the injury being understood to only be minor, it seems that the centre-back will not be risked.

Klopp's side are already without Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold. With all these injuries, City's chance to pounce is becoming much more likely.

Having leaked 12 goals in the Premier League this season, and Erling Haaland in fine form, Cityzens will be licking their lips at the thought of taking on Liverpool this weekend.

City have their own injury worries, taking on Liverpool without Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips.

A win for the Blues would see them take back top spot if Arsenal fail to beat Leeds United.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Report: Juventus Are Interested In January Transfer For Ilkay Gundogan - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Enquire About Napoli's Lobotka - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Scouts Sent To Watch Lyon Starlet - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Insist Nathan Aké Is Not For Sale In January - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Where To Watch/Livestream Liverpool v Manchester City - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More