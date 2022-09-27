Report: Manchester City Admirers Of Bundesliga Manager Amid Guardiola Uncertainty

Questions over Pep Guardiola's future are once again being asked, with the Manchester City manager's contract expiring at the end of the current season.

The 51-year-old joined the club in 2016, following successful spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The Spaniard has led Man City to four Premier League titles, with a centurion season and a domestic treble-winning season during those six years at the club.

It is safe to say that the Spaniard is loved at the club.

New Pep Guardiola mural. (Photo by IMAGO / PA Images

Though, without new terms being agreed upon, City fans may see Guardiola leave at the end of the season, bringing an end to a decorated era at the Etihad.

However, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN, no one at Manchester City is "panicking" over Guardiola's future with the current Premier League champions.

City would prefer to be in a position to announce a contract extension for the current manager during the Qatar World Cup. However, talks do not seem to be progressing yet.

As with any uncertainty around departing players or managers at football clubs, rumours have already begun to swirl about a potential replacement.

Names mentioned by Rob Dawson are Julian Nagelsmann of Bayern, Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira, or club legend Vincent Kompany, who is leading Burnley in the Championship.

All three have various experiences as managers, with all three being relatively young when it comes to being a head coach.

The task of finding a new manager to live up to Guardiola's legacy will, however, be a tough one. Most City fans will be hoping it will not have to come to that, as officials at the club work towards an agreement for an extension for the current manager.

Official: Ex-Manchester City Player Fabian Delph Retires - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

David James Has His Say On Kalvin Phillips' Future - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Erling Haaland Has 'Private Chat' With Jude Bellingham - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Red Devils Goalkeeper Names Manchester City Legend As Idol - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Surgery Update On Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More