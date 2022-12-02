Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Agree Deal For Sheffield United Starlet

(Photo by IMAGO / PA Images)

Manchester City have agreed to add another incredible youngster to their ranks.

Manchester City's academy is one of the most impressive hunting grounds for the next generation of young footballers, with the increasing opportunity for first-team minutes under Pep Guardiola.

Emilio Lawrence was the most recent addition to the Cityzen family, joining from Everton's academy after 10 years with the Toffees.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Man City have agreed a deal with Sheffield United U15's star Kylan Midwood, beating Chelsea, Liverpool, Leeds United, and Newcastle United to the 14-year-old's signature.

Midwood has been playing at U18s level for the Blades this season and has even scored for them, impressively deputising four years above his age group.

The sought-after youngster also plays internationally for England U15s, with all signs pointing towards an extremely exciting signing for City's academy.

