Report: Manchester City Annoyed About Barcelona's 'Dirty Tricks'

Manchester City are said to be annoyed by Barcelona's dirty tricks in relation to their chase of Bernardo Silva this summer.

The reports in Spain this summer have been in stark contract to the reports in England. Spanish reports have been reporting on Barcelona's confidence of securing Bernardo Silva, whereas English reports have heard no such thing.

Manchester City will not budge on their £85million valuation of Bernardo Silva, and do not want to lose the player.

Joan Laporta and Barcelona have been employing dirty tricks this summer. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Manchester City are disappointed with Barcelona's behavior this summer in their chase of Bernardo Silva. The Manchester club feel the Catalan club have not conducted themselves in a respectful manner, and are said to be annoyed by their "dirty tricks".

Manchester City have set a strict £85million fee on Bernardo Silva this summer, but reports in Spain, namely Gerard Romero, stated that a fee below €80million had already been agreed for the player three weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see in the end which side of Europe has the correct scoop on Bernardo Silva. The Frenkie De Jong situation may give some indication, with Mark Ogden of ESPN previously stating what Barcelona told Manchester United in negotiations was a lot different than what was said to the media.

Bernardo Silva is open to a move, and the fact he was on the bench in the last two games may point towards the fact there is no smoke without fire.