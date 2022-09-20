Report: Manchester City Assign Medical Staff To Erling Haaland During International Duty

Manchester City made a statement signing this summer when they announced the capture of forward Erling Haaland from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £51 million.

Many predicted the signing would be a success due to the prolific profile of the player at such a young age, but I don't think football fans around the world quite expected Haaland to hit the ground running as he has.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After just 10 competitive appearances for Man City, Haaland has scored 14 goals and also provided an assist, boasting 1.5 goal involvements per match.

With that in mind, it's understandable that Manchester City and Pep Guardiola want to make sure Erling Haaland returns from International duty in the same condition he left in, especially when taking his injury problems last season into consideration.

In order to make sure Haaland stays in top condition and doesn't pick up any knock, the club have sent Sports Therapist Mario Pafundi to assist Haaland during their Nations League fixtures against Slovenia and Serbia, as per Daily Mail.

IMAGO / NTB

With the article detailing," Sportsmail understands Pafundi's role is to maintain the daily routine Haaland has undergone while at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League champions have done similar with Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero in the past."

The report also includes comments from Norway coach Stale Solbakken, who said, "As we select 26-27 players each time, it is a lot for two therapists, Erling came up with the brilliant suggestion that he has a very good therapist."

The coach continued, "Now I have talked to him a lot in the last week. That is why we have taken in a third therapist, at least on a temporary basis.It is of course no coincidence that he comes from Manchester City and that Erling is part of it, but he works with the other players as well. He is not just Erling's man here."

Manchester City now break, returning to action on October 2nd against Manchester United, however, Erling Haaland and Norway play this Saturday as they take on Slovenia.

