Report: Manchester City Handed Manuel Akanji Boost Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Sevilla

It's that time of year once again, the UEFA Champions League Group Stages are almost upon us, with Manchester City looking to clinch the one prize that continues to elude them.

The Sky Blues have been drawn up against Erling Haaland's former club in Borrusia Dortmund, Spanish side Sevilla and Danish outfit Copenhagen. The first game for City will take place tomorrow away in Spain, as they take on Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla.

Manchester squad list travelling to Espana has been confirmed, with some notable absences including Kyle Walker and John Stones, with Walker limping off in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Despite the two England internationals not being included in the squad for Tuesday, the Citizens have been handed a defensive boost in the form of their latest addition.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Manuel Akanji (who will also be set for a Borrrusia Dortmund group stage reunion) on the 1st of September, a somewhat unexpected deal, but a sensible one.

Akanji signed for a fee of £15.75 million, providing much-needed cover at a modest price. City also brought in Sergio Gomez for added depth in the fullback positions after the departure of Oleksandr Zinechnko.

The Swiss defender is included in the squad list heading to Sevilla, with Manchester Evening News suggesting he may be in line to make his debut.

After Akanji had to leave his first City training session due to his wife going into labour with the birth of their second child, he is now back and set for a return, with Manchester Evening News saying, "The manager says his new defender is ready to be involved. And while a start looks unlikely Akanji could come off the bench for his first minutes with his new club given five substitutions are available in each match.

And while a start looks unlikely, Akanji could come off the bench for his first minutes with his new club given five substitutions are available in each match. Guardiola hinted as much after the Villa game.

Manchester City take on Sevilla tomorrow (Tuesday) in Champions League action, with Kick-off scheduled for 8 pm UK time.

