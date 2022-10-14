Report: Manchester City Insist Nathan Aké Is Not For Sale In January

Nathan Aké has quickly become a fan-favourite at Manchester City, covering for any injuries since his £41million move from AFC Bournemouth in 2020.

Despite mainly appearing off the bench, until this season, Aké has continued to impress when called upon and has expressed his happiness at the club.

According to 90min, a number of top clubs across Europe have enquired about the 27-year-old Dutch defender but Man City have told them that the player is not for sale in January.

It appeared that Aké was steps away from re-joining former team Chelsea in the summer, with the deal collapsing after Pep Guardiola stated his desire to keep the defender in his plans.

Now, following a summer of unknowingness, Aké has appeared as a vital cog in Guardiola's unstoppable machine, starting seven games in all competitions this season.

The central defender looks set to be a starter in most games this season, despite the signing of Manuel Akanji and Aymeric Laporte returning from a knee injury.

It is understood that Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among those interested in the City man, with Inter Milan being linked with a move in recent weeks too.

However, Man City have made it very clear that the defender will not be for sale in the January transfer window.

