Report: Manchester City Legend Considered for Wigan Manager Role, Turned Opportunity Down

Wigan Athletic are currently stranded in the Championship's relegation zone, having only won 23 points from a possible 63. The sacking of Leam Richardson has left the Latics without a manager and in a dangerous position going into the Qatar World Cup.

With a long break before the resumption of the Championship season, Wigan have begun the search for a new manager.

According to BBC journalist Mike Minay, Manchester City legend Yaya Touré was being considered for the vacant managerial role at the DW Stadium but the Ivorian has stated his wish to be removed from contention for the role.

The 39-year-old, who made over 300 appearances for the Cityzens, is currently an Under 16s coach for Tottenham Hotspur and has a long-term ambition for his management career.

With coaching spells at Olimpik Donetsk, Akhmat Grozny, and Tottenham Hotspur, while earning his UEFA A-Licence from FA Wales, Touré is well on his way to becoming an experienced manager.

However, the job at Wigan seems to have come too soon for the former Man City midfielder or is not the desired fit for Touré's dream of a first managerial job.

