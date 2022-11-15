Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Legend Considered for Wigan Manager Role, Turned Opportunity Down

(Photo by IMAGO / Sportimage)

Report: Manchester City Legend Considered for Wigan Manager Role, Turned Opportunity Down

Wigan's search for a new manager is underway, with heads turning to a Manchester City legend.

Wigan Athletic are currently stranded in the Championship's relegation zone, having only won 23 points from a possible 63. The sacking of Leam Richardson has left the Latics without a manager and in a dangerous position going into the Qatar World Cup.

With a long break before the resumption of the Championship season, Wigan have begun the search for a new manager.

According to BBC journalist Mike Minay, Manchester City legend Yaya Touré was being considered for the vacant managerial role at the DW Stadium but the Ivorian has stated his wish to be removed from contention for the role.

The 39-year-old, who made over 300 appearances for the Cityzens, is currently an Under 16s coach for Tottenham Hotspur and has a long-term ambition for his management career.

With coaching spells at Olimpik Donetsk, Akhmat Grozny, and Tottenham Hotspur, while earning his UEFA A-Licence from FA Wales, Touré is well on his way to becoming an experienced manager.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the job at Wigan seems to have come too soon for the former Man City midfielder or is not the desired fit for Touré's dream of a first managerial job. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Official: Five Manchester City Players Named In England's World Cup Squad - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City Trio Picked For Portugal's World Cup Squad - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City One Of Three European Giants Battling For Salzburg Star - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Linked With Move For Real Madrid Veteran, Has Worked Under Pep Guardiola Before - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City Receive Audacious Loan Offer From Non-League Ashton United For Star Striker - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City

Nicolo Rovella Juventus Monza
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus

By Harri Burton
Akram Afif
Features/Opinions

2022 World Cup: Qatar Players To Watch Out For

By Elliot Thompson
Noah Okafor RB Salzburg
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City One Of Three European Giants Battling For Salzburg Star

By Harri Burton
Toni Kroos Real Madrid
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Linked With Move For Real Madrid Veteran, Has Worked Under Pep Guardiola Before

By Harri Burton
Erling Haaland Manchester City
News

Manchester City Receive Audacious Loan Offer From Non-League Ashton United For Star Striker

By Harri Burton
Riyad Mahrez
News

Riyad Mahrez Called Up By Algeria For International Friendlies

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland Manchester City
News

Official: Manchester City's Erling Haaland Set To Miss Norway Friendly

By Harri Burton
Cody Gakpo, Dusan Tadic
Transfer Rumours

Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson