Report: Manchester City Line Up PSG Star As Bernardo Silva Replacement

Should Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva move to Barcelona this summer, the club will look to replace him with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti, as per Gerard Romero.

Manchester City have had a busy summer transfer window by anyone one's standards, in terms of departures, Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all departed the Etihad.

In terms of incomings, Manchester City have looked to replace their outgoings with the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, and Sergio Gomez.

This list may now be about to expand as reports claim the Sky Blues are close to signing Borussia Dortmund center-half Manuel Akajni, per David Ornstein.

However there is one transfer saga that continues to dwell on for Manchester City fans, and that is Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva's continuous links to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva

Reports have continued to conflict as of late, with some claiming that Bernardo Silva is happy to stay at the Etihad this season, with manager Pep Guardiola keen to keep hold of him. Whilst others claim Barcelona are preparing an official offer for the Portuguese international.

The saga has now taken yet another claim, as per Gerard Moreno, Manchester City are will target a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, should Bernardo Silva leave for Catalonia this summer.

If the reports are true that City are targeting a replacement, especially for one of the calibre of Italian international Verratti, Guardiola and City may not be confident of keeping hold of Bernardo Silva.

Pep Guardiola spoke in today's press conference for tomorrow's game against Nottingham Forest on Silva, saying "With Bernardo, I have said many times how important he is for us, he has one or two days finally the transfer window will be over and everyone will be focused on what they have to do.

He was further asked if City will do any more business during this window, to which he responded, "I don't know, I don't know what's going to happen."

Even Pep himself is unsure on what the rest of the window may bring, but one thing is for sure, the Bernardo Silva transfer saga will not rest until the window slams shut on Thursday evening.

