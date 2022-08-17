Report: Manchester City May Seek Convenient Bernardo Silva Swap Deal

A recent report claims Manchester City and Barcelona may look towards a player swap deal between Bernardo Silva and Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester City have undergone a busy summer transfer window makeover, key players such as Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have departed, whilst new acquisitions such as Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Sergio Gomez have all arrived at the Etihad.

One transfer saga continues to brew for the Sky Blues, Barcelona continue to seek the signature of Bernardo Silva, despite their well-documented financial issues.

In Catalonia, Barcelona management and Dutch international Frenkie De Jong look increasingly likely to part ways. The midfielder has been heavily tied to a move to the other half of the City, however, with Manchester United making multiple approaches for the player, who turned them down due to an absents from Champions League football.

In a recent report from El Nacional, "Thus, Barca have put an option on the table: to include De Jong in the Bernardo Silva operation to make his transfer cheaper. He is a footballer who likes Guardiola should he have to cover Silva's absence."

However the report continued, "However, even if Pep wants him, the former Ajax midfielder does not want to leave Barcelona. Barça has a guaranteed salary and likes life in the city of Barcelona.

And he knows that Xavi Hernandez will not stop counting on him. He has no reason to consider a change of air. Thus, Barca, at least for the time being, will have to pay or forget about city's crack."

With reports continuing to conflict surrounding whether Bernardo Silva will be staying or going come the end of this summer, the Portuguese destination come deadline day remains uncertain.

