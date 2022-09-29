Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Planning Talks With Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is said to be unsettled at Manchester City, with rumours linking the midfielder to FC Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva has once again been linked with a move away from the Etihad, with Xavi's Barcelona said to be interested in the £80million-valued midfielder.

The Catalans have already attempted to sign the Portuguese winger and are expected to make another move for him in the next couple of transfer windows.

With Bernardo's wishes to move closer to his homeland being made clear, Manchester City are planning talks with the 28-year-old to understand where the club stands with the player, according to The Sun journalist, Martin Blackburn.

The player is a great asset to City, to say the least, and will not be easily replaceable, following a stellar five years at the club. 

Despite the midfielder tallying up 50 goals in 261 appearances, Bernardo's work off the ball and high work rate are equally important to how Pep Guardiola's side continues to dominate world football. 

With over two years still left on the player's contract, it would take a large fee to draw Bernardo away from the current Premier League champions, with City not willing to sell for any less than £80million, reportedly.

There is also interest from PSG but Spanish football is seemingly preferred by Bernardo, and with Guardiola against keeping players who have one eye on a move away, City fans could see the player leave England sooner than they would like.

These supposed talks between club and player could be make or break this season.

