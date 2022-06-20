Report: Manchester City Star and England International Phil Foden Has Asked For A Position Change

The youngster who was imperative in City's title charge last season which led to him winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award has asked the club to start elsewhere on the pitch for the next campaign.

With Manchester City set to lose a couple of key attackers from seasons gone by in Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, there is a chance of some more attacking positions opening up for players to fight for.

Foden with Pep Guardiola IMAGO / PA Images

Foden played 45 games in all competitions last season scoring 14 goals and getting 11 assists.

He played in the false nine position for 19 of those games, on the left-hand side 15 times, and in a central role nine times meaning he only played as a right-winger once throughout the whole campaign according to Transfermarkt.

The Athletic journalist Sam Lee has reported that the 22-year-old has requested he plays on the right side of the attack in this up-and-coming campaign which would be a change for the four-time Premier League winner.

Gabriel Jesus was used on the right of the attack all last season and with him setting to depart it would mean that Riyad Mahrez would be the only natural right-winger at the club.

The Algerian only has one year left on his contract as well so if Foden performs to his naturally high standards could he nail down the spot for the future?

