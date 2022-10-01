Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Still Waiting for Barcelona Funds After Ferran Torres Deal

Manchester City is still waiting for the final payments from Barcelona regarding Ferran Torres' move to the Catalonian side in the January transfer window

Much has been said about the financial troubles at Barcelona, with the focus being on their ability to be able to bring new players in. However, they still owe several clubs money for transfers, including Manchester City. 

In Barcelona's latest financial report, CCMA reporter Laia Tudel mentions that the Catalonian side owes Manchester City €52 Million for Ferran Torres after only paying the initial €3 Million. 

Ferran Torres & Bernardo Silva

Ferran Torres in action for Barcelona against his former teammate Bernardo Silva 

Back in July, it was reported that Barcelona had made another payment which might not figure in the latest figures published, but Joan Laporta and his board will disclose all the details next week. 

It's not just Torres that has money outstanding after making the move to Blaugrana with Ajax still owed €32 Million for Frenkie De Jong from back in 2019, and another €10 million will be added to that amount with the possible transfer of Sergino Dest to AC Milan if that is made a permanent deal following his season-long loan move. 

Juventus are still waiting on €36 million following the transfer of Miralem Pjanić to the Camp Nou, with Arthur going in the opposite direction. 

Next on the list is Liverpool, who are still owed €14 million from the Phillipe Coutinho deal from back in January 2019. Since then, the Brazilian midfielder has moved on to Aston Villa. 

Coutinho

It's a messy situation for all the clubs involved, but it should all become a lot clearer once Laporta and his fellow directors explain the entire situation. 

