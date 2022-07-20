Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Ranks High In Full-Back Statistics From Last Season

In the modern age of football with social media so prominent, statistics rule the game. Everybody loves a stat that makes their player stand out from the rest, and they spark so many debates among fans. Marc Cucurella is no exception, and the player ranked very highly compared to his fellow Premier League full-backs last season.

Cucurella was one of the best full-backs in the league last season, and the statistics back up what everyone could see with their own eyes.

Cucurella

Marc Cucurella ranks up their with the best full-backs in the league.

Cucurella ranks third among open play chances created, beside two of the leagues best in Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold. This is a true show of his quality, with the Spaniard creating (40) open play chances last season. Alexander Arnold is first with (51), followed by Reece James with (42).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the modern game a full-back must be able to defend too, and Cucurella's statistics support his ability to defend. The Spanish defender ranks joint second for tackles made with (94), behind Tyrick Mitchell on (104). When it comes to ball recoveries, Cucurella has the most ball recoveries in the entire league with (247), 10 more than Tyrick Mitchell on (237).

Statistics only tell a small story, but back them up with the eye test and it's clear to see Manchester City will be getting a gem if they can get the deal over the line.

Brighton are still said to be holding out for £50million according to the Times, but Manchester City will launch an official bid in the coming hours. It will be interesting to see whether City match the valuation, or whether they submit a bid lower than £50million.

                                   Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBrighton & Hove Albion

Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Brighton Can't Agree On Fee For Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella For Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Open Official Talks With Brighton For Defender Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Confirms Oleksandr Zinchenko Deal From Manchester City To Arsenal Is Completed

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
imago1013271240h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Complete Deal For 16-Year Old Emilio Lawrence From Everton

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Lionel Messi and Neymar
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Shuts Down Any Neymar Rumours

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Remains Xavi's Biggest Goal This Transfer Window

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
imago1010658403h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Set To Join Race For Manchester City Target Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfer Rumours

Report: Kalvin Phillips Tells Sky Sports News Pep Guardiola Was A Massive Factor In Manchester City Transfer

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago