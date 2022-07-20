Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Ranks High In Full-Back Statistics From Last Season

In the modern age of football with social media so prominent, statistics rule the game. Everybody loves a stat that makes their player stand out from the rest, and they spark so many debates among fans. Marc Cucurella is no exception, and the player ranked very highly compared to his fellow Premier League full-backs last season.

Cucurella was one of the best full-backs in the league last season, and the statistics back up what everyone could see with their own eyes.

Marc Cucurella ranks up their with the best full-backs in the league. IMAGO / PA Images

Cucurella ranks third among open play chances created, beside two of the leagues best in Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold. This is a true show of his quality, with the Spaniard creating (40) open play chances last season. Alexander Arnold is first with (51), followed by Reece James with (42).

In the modern game a full-back must be able to defend too, and Cucurella's statistics support his ability to defend. The Spanish defender ranks joint second for tackles made with (94), behind Tyrick Mitchell on (104). When it comes to ball recoveries, Cucurella has the most ball recoveries in the entire league with (247), 10 more than Tyrick Mitchell on (237).

Statistics only tell a small story, but back them up with the eye test and it's clear to see Manchester City will be getting a gem if they can get the deal over the line.

Brighton are still said to be holding out for £50million according to the Times, but Manchester City will launch an official bid in the coming hours. It will be interesting to see whether City match the valuation, or whether they submit a bid lower than £50million.

